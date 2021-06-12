The lawmaker representing Akure North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, has congratulated his constituents and Nigerians as the nation marks the 2021 Democracy Day on June 12.

Advertisements





He thanked them for their support and prayers in the last two years at all levels, saying it was the main reason for the success recorded by him.

Omolafe in a statement personally signed by him described the 22 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria as one of the best things to have happen to Nigeria since1960.

He said that though there were some challenges such as insecurity experienced presently in the country, but with time and proper intelligence by security agencies, better days are ahead.

”Against all odds, we have identified with our people through life touching programmes. Within the next few weeks, the health centre we are constructing at Omoniyi Estate in Akure South local government will be ready for commissioning with state of the art equipment and ambulances.

”In a matter of weeks, the whole world would witness the mother of all constituency briefings and uncommon Empowerment programme here in Akure,” the lawmaker said.

Omolafe, however, called on all Nigerians and all political office holders to be challenged by the sacrifice of the nation’s heroes past and to use the occasion of June 12 to rededicate themselves to the virtues of unity, peace and progress upon which our nation was founded.