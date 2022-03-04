National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of compromising Nigeria’s democracy, saying democratic values have declined sharply under its watch.

Ayu made the accusation while receiving a seven-man delegation of the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU-EOM), led by the chief election observer, Ms. Maria Arena.

Describing the PDP as a “party that believes fiercely in democracy and its transparent processes,” the national chairman said the PDP was proud that for 16 years, it not only safeguarded Nigeria’s democracy, but it also set-up institutions that deepened and strengthened it.

A statement issued by his special adviser on communication and strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, quotes Ayu as saying it was regretful that rather than improve on PDP’s legacy, Nigeria’s hard-won democracy was witnessing a steady depreciation under the APC.

The statement reads in part: “We are worried that instead of strengthening the democratic process, which will better serve the people, we are seeing a sustained decline in those democratic practices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed areas of dissatisfaction to include: “The conduct of compromised elections, the use of security agents to attack judges, to attack citizens instead of protecting them, and to subvert the electoral processes.

“We have evidence and we stand by our position. These are not just empty pronouncements,” he emphasized.

He reminded the delegation that its report on the 2019 general elections reflected these drawbacks that the party was complaining about, and insisted that, “we will keep complaining as long these undemocratic practices subsist.”

ADVERTISEMENT