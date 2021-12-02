Democracy, especially the American model of it that is currently in place in Nigeria, has evidently and consistently been the citizens’ most valued choice. Existing accounts on the restoration of democracy to the country in 1999 contain a lot of details about not only the various forms of the struggle but also the amounts of the time, energy and resources that the campaigners, with the utmost support of the majority of the citizens, deployed into the entire process.

Both the intensity of the pro–democracy campaigns and the maximum jubilation that greeted the emergence of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as an elected president showed the extreme preference of Nigerians for democracy to any other system. The development, in fact, indicated the absolute readiness of the country to join the other critical sections of the world in the implementation of a system that seeks to promote the dignity of persons through the protection of their rights and practical enhancement of their well-being.

As a national project, the enthronement of democracy was a process that engaged almost all the segments of the Nigerian society, each of which believed that the success of the struggle would result in the transformation of the country. The proper appreciation of the indispensability of democracy in the national development process informed the conclusion that any other system is, at best, old-fashioned and, at worst, counterproductive or even destructive.

The restoration of democracy, especially at the time it happened, was definitely a game-changer as it led to the restoration of normalcy after a protracted and, sometimes, violent opposition to the military rule. It was a victory for all Nigerians that a system which has a place for everybody was successfully re-launched in a particular manner that generated tremendous public confidence in the political and governance processes.

However, even with such a huge victory, a lot of Nigerians were not unmindful of the natural challenges that characterized the take-off of the project which, though were not strong enough to successfully undermine it, clearly constituted hitches that adversely affected its quality. A lot of the attitudes of the operators of the system simply justified the fear that not many of them were conversant with the basic demands of their respective assignments.

In the last 20 years it has been in existence in Nigeria, democracy has suffered various setbacks mostly caused by the insensitivity of its handlers or operators. While, as a system, it substantially offers to meet the most fundamental requirements of the people in terms of physical development, social security and promotion of the country’s image, the failure of the politicians and some critical stakeholders to uphold its principles has continued to hinder its growth to full maturity.

A combination of the weakness of political parties as most of them are obviously lacking in ideological and philosophical foundations, ineffectiveness of the legislature which is the bedrock of democracy and the absence of an enlightened citizenry have all continued to constitute a cog in the wheel of the country’s progress. The political parties as the only providers of platforms for contest and therefore the recognized instruments for the acquisition of power consistently manifest a disturbing weakness in the aspects of the election of their leaders, nomination of candidates, monitoring and evaluation of performances of their elected members and application of the necessary sanctions on the erring members. It is a kind of weakness that, more often than not, makes the political parties to look more like unorganized gatherings of people than well-built structures that should operate on the basis of some highly-defined and articulated manifestoes and programmes.

Even the ineffectiveness of the legislature is just an extension of the weakness of the political parties. Is it not the failure of the parties to institute a strong mechanism for the orientation of their members that easily makes them to become unbearably complacent and effortlessly compliant towards the executive arm, the result of which is the apparent low performance of the legislature at the various levels?

At the moment, the country is in various crises, not because democracy is conceptually deficient, but simply because the lawmakers who are its biggest agents and beneficiaries and are therefore supposed to be its strongest guardians have, considering the manner in which they continuously undermine it, turned themselves into its foes. The deterioration that the country continuously records in the vital space of its life is therefore a product of recklessness of those who are supposed to be managers of a system that is required to sustain it.

Now, as the country speedily moves towards the election year, 2023, a lot more tendencies of the political parties for the abuse of processes have become more apparent. It is clearly with a noticeable contempt for the established procedures that even the two major parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are handling their respective affairs.

The spate of defections by their elected members including state governors and law-makers consequent upon disagreements has simply re–enforced the belief that the political parties are too loose to exercise control over their members and at the same time too rancorous to ensure or guarantee a healthy politicking. All such regional or ethnic groups as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPoB), Movement for the creation of Oduduwa Republic, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF) have already taken undue advantage of the defects in the political parties to position themselves as alternative political platforms for the pursuit of goals that are, in most cases, divisive.

2023 will most likely be much more defining in terms of consolidation of democracy in Nigeria than the previous election years because, having been managed by the two biggest parties in the last 21 years, the system has really run full circle. The citizens now have a clear basis of comparison between the APC and the PDP which will enable them to make an informed decision that will guarantee a derivation of maximum benefits from the process.

In view of the compelling need to not only safeguard democracy but also initiate a process for the maximisation of its advantages for the country, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the professional bodies should pay more than usual attention to the styles of governance and nature of representation as well as the happenings within the political parties so that they can, at the appropriate points, raise alarm. It is this kind of consistent intervention by the critical stakeholders that will make the political parties to realise the fact that the management of the democratization process is not their exclusive right.

There appears to be a genuine expectation across the world that the Nigerian democracy should begin to show full signs of maturity so that it can be a model for the other African countries. The so-called Nigerian democrats are specifically required to utilize the various positions they are currently occupying for the attainment of such core national objectives as real national integration and the uplift of the living conditions of the citizens.