Ebonyi State commissioner for capital city development, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi said the state government demolished Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) under construction due to the refusal of the pastor to adhere to the capital city’s master plan.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, Nwebonyi said when the church commenced the construction of the building, the villagers told the presiding pastor that it was blocking the road.

He said the villagers also informed the church that the new building was not in alignment with the existing road, adding that rather than comply with the existing alignment he went ahead with the construction.

Nwebonyi alleged that the pastor made several attempts to bribe his way and adding that the state government cannot allow the structure to exist because it is blocking the public way.

According to him: “Building a church does not allow someone blocking the street. We wrote severally to them to stop work and remove the building they already erected but all our pleas was not listened to so we moved in and demolished the building.”

One the relocation of different mass transits companies to the Central Park in Abakaliki, the commissioner stated that the state government took the decision to sanitize the state and maintain the master plan of the capital city.

He commended the transport companies for adhering to the directive of the 31st October deadline of the state government for all mass transit companies to move to the Central Park designated by the state government.

When LEADERSHIP visited all the transport companies depots in the capital city, it was observed that all the transport companies had moved to the Central Park.

Some of the people interviewed noted that despite the fact that the people are still coming to terms with the directive of the state government to move to the park, it would increase economic activities in the area.