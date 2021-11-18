Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammad Bello has said the ongoing demolition exercise in the nation’s capital is to correct infractions on the master plan of the nation’s capital.

Bello made this known yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from newsmen on the ongoing demolition exercise in the territory.

The minister, however, ruled out compensation for owners of illegal structures, but assured that the FCT administration will pay for any land or structure legally acquired by the authorities to provide infrastructure or public facilities.

“Is something that occurs as part of the daily work of enforcement. Unfortunately, in the recent past particularly during COVID-19 when most of the inspectorate staff was not able to cover the city, a lot of people went and started building illegal structures.

“The policies and guidelines for building in FCT are very clear and well documented, the laws are there. So what we are doing is basically to remove infringements on the issue of compensation that will not arise because everything is illegal.

“For instance, people decide to build on the road corridors and in most cases some of this building you will see that the administration might have given many notices to them but they still went ahead to build the illegal structures, so we keep demolishing.

“But there are some areas as part of our urban renewal and upgrade, if we need to take off building either to expand the road corridors or create facilities for essential services for social services obviously this ones will be compensated.

It has always been happening”, Bello stressed.