A member of the House of Representatives representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, Hon. Micah Jiba, has condemned the recent violence which erupted when the FCTA Demolition Task Team stormed Durumi 3 community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT to mark some structures for demolition.

Jiba, while speaking with journalists when he visited the community on Friday, to identify with the natives over the ugly incident that took place on Thursday when the FCDA staff came alongside the FCTA Task Force to enumerate and mark the houses of the natives for demolition allegedly without a notice.

The lawmaker said that the unfortunate situation, which led to the sporadic shooting by men of the FCT Police attached to the Demolition Task team was avoidable.

The lawmaker, who took his time to go round the community in a bid to have first-hand information about the ugly development, expressed shock and total dismay as bullets and blood stain were still visible on the floor.

He enjoined FCDA to always engage with leadership of communities before embarking on any development activity as this will go a long way in avoiding needless altercations with peaceful communities.

The lawmaker said that the FCT Task team’s invasion of the community which has existed for over 200 years for demolition without appropriate notice was very wrong and uncalled for.

According to him, the fracas erupted because the Task team failed to follow the proper channel of communication with the Abuja natives.

Jiba, who recalled that the FCT Administration had earlier promised to consider indigenous people in the demolition exercise, expressed surprise that the promise was not kept as houses of natives were marked for demolition.

“FCDA officials were here yesterday to mark some houses for demolition. It went beyond just demolition because the Policemen attached to the Task Force started shooting sporadically which resulted in injuring two people.

“I do not think that is part of the job description of the Police. They are to maintain peace and order and not attack innocent Nigerians. I remember vividly this community because the matter has been in court for some years now. And if the matter is in the court, I don’t think the Department of Development Control has any right to tamper with any house.

“Our people have been living here for over 200 years because it’s their ancestral land, so I was surprised about this demolition after one of the Special Assistants to the FCT Minister a few days ago said that the indigenes would be considered,” Jiba said.

The lawmaker, therefore, advised the people against taking the law into their hands as efforts would be made to guard against future occurrence.

Hon. Jiba used the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to good and quality representation of the people of AMAC and Bwari area coucils at all times.