A member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Micah Jiba, has said there is a need to look into the Abuja resettlement and compensation policy for it to be done properly, as the FCT administration continues its moves to actualise the Abuja Master Plan.

Jiba made this known while speaking with journalists about his activities in the National Assembly in finding solutions to the plight of Abuja natives who are experiencing a series of demolition in the territory.

The lawmaker said the Bill on Compensation and Resettlement of Abuja original inhabitants is before the House of Representatives, and that the bill is seeking to address the problems of resettlement and compensation in the territory.

He said at the second reading and if it scaled through the third reading, it would address most of the anomalies in the present resettlement and compensation policy and ensure that no native of the FCT would be wrongly displayed from his original homes without proper compensation and resettlement.

Jiba explained that the bill on resettlement and compensation argued that before the relocation of the nation’s capital to FCT in 1976, there were already original inhabitants of the area.

“In the next 100 years to come, they will not go anywhere. They will remain here. Therefore, the issue of resettlement and compensation needs to be done adequately because they are here. It is also at the second reading and I will continue to do my best to ensure that the bill sees the light of the day,” he said.

The lawmaker, who was a former two-term chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), also revealed that he was able to sponsor three bills on education, the mayoral status of the FCT

“I have moved about seven to eight motions at the House on issues affecting the FCT. We all know the bills and motions are not the same. So far in my three years as a member of the House of Representatives representing AMAC and Bwari Federal Constituency, I have gotten almost three bills at the National Assembly.

“One is on the issue of the conversion of the Federal Technical College, Orozo, to Federal Polytechnic and it has gone for public hearing at the Senate. If not because we are on recess now, it is also waiting for a public hearing at the House of Representatives.