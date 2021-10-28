Hard to hear and speech-impaired father of two, Mallam Sufi Abubakar, has called on the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for help.

Abubakar made the appeal while speaking to journalists yesterday in Kaduna.

He lamented that his shops were demolished three times by the state government.

“This is the third time I am experiencing this kind of demolition in Kaduna State. I created my own business for myself without depending on anyone for help, but my shops were demolished, I am helpless.

“I am begging Governor El-Rufai to help me with work or place of business. I wish the government will have sympathy for the less-privileged.”

Abubakar who is also a BSc degree holder from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, said, “I want the government to allocate or provide for me an alternative means of livelihood.

“Because of my disability, I am afraid of being exposed to attacks and I want to be an employer of labour rather than an employee.