The newly recruited 548 personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have been challenged to demonstrate uncommon expertise in informatics and computational thinking to enable the Service remain relevant.

The acting comptroller-general of the service, Isah Jere Idris, who addressed the newly commissioned officers at their Passing-Out-Parade, emphasised that the use of ICT has become an almost essential requirement in delivering on their mandate, which is high-tech-driven, as they have highly sophisticated local and international clients to attend to.

Idris in a statement by the NIS spokesman, Amos Okpu, further buttressed that the security and identity theft challenges the country and the world at large are faced with, demands the uncommon expertise of top-notch professionals in the ICT.

Speaking on its e-Border project, the acting CG explained that the deployment of ICT solutions to complement the already existing border patrol efforts remains very critical to NIS vision of a safe and secured border arrangements for the country.

He expressed appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the enormous support and boost to the NIS.

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on his part, urged the new recruits to guard the nation’s border jealously and thus, boost all security measures at attaining that challenge.

He charged the cadets to chart a career path of honour, integrity and dignity as they begin a significant aspect of their lives, noting that those virtues are indispensable.

Aregbesola said, “Without secure borders, no security measure can work because external criminally-minded persons can infiltrate the country and escape at will if the borders are not well secured.”

Giving a breakdown of the gender of the 548 cadets, who passed out of the training school after a six-month period of physical drills and academic training, the statement revealed that 132 were females while 416 were males.