It was a dream debut for Emmanuel Dennis as he scored and had an assist in Watford’s 3-2 home win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Also in action for the Hornets were Dennis’ compatriot William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo who both featured for 90 minutes.

Dennis got on the score sheet in the 10th minute slotting in after his initial shot was blocked.

The former Club Brugge striker was then replaced in the 66th minute.

At Goodison Park Alex Iwobi provided an assist as Everton came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1.

Iwobi who came on on 70 minutes laid the ball for Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 76th minute to put Everton 2-1.

With nine minutes left in the game Dominic Calvert-Lewin added the third goal to earn new manager Rafa Benitez a winning start.

And at the King Power stadium, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester who pipped Wolves 1-0.

Ndidi was on for 90 minutes while Iheanacho came on in the 72nd minute.

The Foxes goal was scored by Jamie Vardy with four minutes left in the game.

In other results, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0, Brighton and Hove Albion edged Burnley 2-1 and Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1.