Super Eagles’ invitee Emmanuel Dennis sent a strong warning ahead of next month’s AFCON, bagging his eight Premier League goal as Watford lost 4-1 at home to West Ham United on Tuesday.

Watford got off to the best start in the 5th minute after Joshua King slid the ball to Dennis who shifted it onto his left foot and then fired the ball into the top corner.

The former Club Brugge forward now had a direct hand in 10 of Watford’s last 13 goals.

But the bright performance the goal encouraged never materialised and West Ham were soon in full control to raise the pressure on Claudio Ranieri, whose side have now lost their last five games.

Watford hung on against mounting West Ham pressure, but eventually their defences were finally breached as Tomas Soucek fired in Jarrod Bowen’s slide-rule pass to level on 27 minutes.

Just two minutes after equalizing, West Ham went 2-1 ahead. Michail Antonio’s run to the byline gave him time to look up and find Benrahma, who beat Daniel Bachmann courtesy of a kind nick off Adam Masina.

West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 3-1 on 58 minutes from the penalty spot before Nikola Vlasic added the fourth in the 92nd minute.

Watford remain outside the bottom three (17th place on 13 points) but they have not picked up a single point since costing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job against Manchester United on November 20.

