By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

The Nigerian Dental Association has commended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan on the various reforms introduced to the service to promote good governance and transformation across all sectors of the economy.

The President of the Nigeria Dental Association Dr. Obagbemiro Kolawole, gave the commendation, yesterday when he lead a delegation of the organisation on a courtesy call to the Head of Service, in Abuja.

Dr. Obagbemiro stated that her appointment has impacted the service positively, making it the most viable instrument for the design, implementation and promotion of good governance in the country.

He reeled out the reforms to include service-wide Enterprise Content Management Solution aimed at Digitization of Records and Automation of workflow for improved information sharing and collaboration across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s).

Others, he added, are the development of a National Policy on Virtual Engagement in Federal Public Institutions, the Lead-P/Special President Cohort Training as well as Review of Public Service Rules among others.

In her own response, the Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan praised the Association for being well abreast of the development in the service.

She explained that the Civil Service reforms are informed by the need for the Federal Government to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability of Financial transaction in the service generally.

She added that reforming a system is a herculean task, adding that it is not an easy task to change the mindset of people whose viewpoint, had already been well-entrenched, adding that the drivers of the reforms are undaunted in ensuring successful implementation of the reforms.

She appealed to the association to forge closer relations with other like-minded professionals for enhanced collaboration and synergy.