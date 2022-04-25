Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration recognizes performance and rewards public servants who have shown diligence and professionalism in their assignments.

Dr Balarabe who made this known after swearing in a female commissioner and two permanent secretaries, noted that this policy explains ‘’why many of our appointees that we started with, have grown and risen to top positions.’’

The Deputy Governor who expressed delight that a female commissioner was amongst the appointees that was sworn in, praised Governor El-Rufai for giving women the opportunity to serve the state.

‘’With the oath administered today, this brings the number of women commissioners to eight. This is eight out of 17 commissioners, so we are getting there,’’ she noted.

The Deputy Governor swore in Umma Yusuf Aboki as Commissioner of Planning and Budget Commission while Bashir Muhammad and Muhammad Mainasibi were also sworn in as Permanent Secretaries of Planning and Budget Commission as well as Ministry of Agriculture respectively.

Dr Balarabe while thanking the governor “for recognizing and rewarding excellence, dedication and hard work irrespective of gender’’, also advised the appointees to ‘’ avoid distractions and discharge your duties efficiently, as the time left is short”

Dr Balarabe further praised the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration for gender inclusiveness since it assumed office in 2015, arguing that ‘’you cannot make any meaningful decision, if you leave out of your population outside the table.’’

‘’For me, this is the best that we have had anywhere in Nigeria and I want to applaud Malam Nasir El-Rufai for this. And I want to use this opportunity to express very sincere appreciations to the governor because it just shows that he has been fair, he has been just and recognizes capacity and competence in all the appointments,’’ she added.

Dr Balarabe who congratulated the new appointees, said that they are ‘’ all deserving of these appointments,’’ adding that ‘’over the years, in the service of Kaduna state, you have proven yourselves to be competent and capable. I therefore hope that you will uphold and protect this confidence that has been reposed on you.’’

The Deputy Governor further asked them to bring this confidence and diligence to bear on their new appointments.

A seasoned banker, Umma Aboki joined the Kaduna State Government as Special Adviser to Governor El-Rufai on Economic and Investment Matters in 2017.

From 2018 to 2021, she was the Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), where she led the investment drive in Kaduna State.