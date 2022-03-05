Anticipating the traffic gridlock on the Lekki- Ajah Expressway and in other not to experience Apapa-like traffic gridlock, the Truck Transit Park Nigeria Limited, has urged the federal government to begin the deployment of electronic call-up sysyem before the commencement of commercial operations at the Lekki and Badagry Deep Seaports.

The deployment, according to, the Director, Truck Transit Park Nigeria Limited, Temidayo Adeboye, said, deploying eto will help solve the intending traffic challenge on the axis before it start.

Adeboye, a former chief operating officer, TTPNL, said, Eto call-up system was peculiar to only Nigerian ports, but, the system has helped solved the traffic challenge on the port access road.

He, however, disclosed that the firm has submitted proposals to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), on early deployment of the E-call-up system to the two seaports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “we have suggested to Shippers Council and NPA and it will be good for us to deploy this system before Lekki and Badagry deep seaport start operation. It will be appropriate if we counter the problem, inother, not to generate the type of Apapa problem on that axis. We are in talks, and I hope they will look at our proposal and allow us deploy before the port start operation. We should solve the problem before it starts.”

He stated further that the eto platform isn’t mainly for container trucks, but, also wet and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs) who make use of the seaports.

“Eto is not mainly for container trucks, but, for every trucks that access the ports. We are talking to independent marketers, because, Eto came into the seaports to solve the traffic challenges, but, when that was solved, tankers took over the roads and were causing another gridlock, we, now have a sysyem for tankers, FMCG and other all trucks.”

He, however, disclosed that the electronic call-up system may not have solved all problems, but, the platform has helped reduced haulage cost and is working towards perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a lot of difference eto has made on the port access road. It’s not perfect, and it’s a work in progress. When we started this project, we visited ports all over the world and looked at solutions from various places, onething we found out was that we couldn’t get an off the shelve solution to solve the Apapa problem because it was peculiar to only Nigeria.

“There is no where in the world that we have that level of confusion and extortion in the system, so, we created a tailor made solution to the Apapa problem.”

“Now, after creating the tailor made solution, and, because of how ingenious Nigerians are, we quickly find out that we have to tweak the process to counter everything we took for granted.

“For instance, we say trucks should go to park and from park they should move to pre-gate and from their, they move to the terminal to pick up their cargo. After stopping the extortion, we found out that there are some group of people who are ready to pay money to go directly from park to the port.

“Also, because of a bit of human interface, they still beat the system. So, we need to tweak the technology to reduce the human interface and make sure it is countering anything they think off, but, unfortunately, we have no country that have similar problem where we would have learnt. That was why I called eto, work in progress.”

“We have understand the situation more better now, and, we can go back to the drawing table, use technology to further improve the system,” he said