Economists and finance experts have spoken on the need for local oil refining capacity, fiscal and monetary discipline as well as increased exports to help stabilise the exchange rate of the Naira.

The naira exchanged for as high as N600 to one US dollar in the parallel market on Saturday, while the official rate stood at N416.23.

Coupled with the 15.7 per cent inflation rate, the lingering forex crisis has led to a considerable increase in the prices of goods in the country.

Local oil refining, they said, would mean that Nigeria will not be paying a huge amount of subsidy in dollars, while it will prevent the country from spending trillions of naira annually to import petrol and diesel, among others.

They equally cautioned Nigerians to lower their preference for foreign goods and services, which is putting much pressure on the nation’s forex reserves as well as depreciating the value of the nation’s currency – the Naira.

While expressing belief that importation of goods and services that should ordinarily be produced and sourced locally had done more harm to the nation’ s currency, the experts, who spoke at the just concluded seminar organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for finance journalists and business editors in Akure, Ondo state, called on fiscal and monetary authorities to intervene in building local production capacity as well as refine crude oil locally to reduce pressure on forex and enhance foreign exchange stability.

Professor of Economics and chairman, Goldmark Education Academy, Benin City, Prof. Mike Obadan, stated that though significant progress had been made to evolve an efficient exchange rate mechanism for determining a realistic exchange rate of the Naira to achieve enhanced allocative efficiency of foreign exchange resources, stability had not been achieved in the foreign exchange market.

He said, “Against the backdrop of low productivity of the economy, low earnings from export of goods and services and heavy reliance of the country on importation of all kinds of goods and services, the serious fiscal and foreign exchange crisis faced by the country as a result of significant global shocks have generally resulted in instability of the exchange rate.”

He noted that the parallel market rate appears to be a driver of the official exchange rate and bureaux de change rate which should not be so.

“The fundamental challenge remains. Because of pronounced low productivity, the economy is not able to generate enough foreign exchange to meet the demand for it to import goods and services, hence continued excess demand has heightened pressure on the foreign exchange market and exchange rate,” he said.

To address this, he suggested the revival and rebuilding of the productive sectors of the economy to achieve higher capacity utilisation and competitiveness of manufactured exports, while vigorously implementing the development finance interventions targeted at increasing non-oil export earnings, such as RT200 FX Programme, 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity, Export Development Fund, and Non-oil Export Stimulation Facility, among others.

He pointed out that what is needed are a strong government encouragement of local refining of petroleum products for both domestic consumption and export and the reduction of foreign exchange demand to import refined petroleum products.

“There must be strong and effective surveillance of the foreign exchange market by the monetary authority to check round-tripping of foreign exchange from the deposit money banks to the parallel market,” he added.

On his part, the group managing director/CEO, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said for Nigeria to achieve exchange rate stability, the country must have a robust Foreign Exchange Reserve.

“To have a robust Foreign Exchange Reserve, we must have a strong external sector. To have a strong external sector, we must have a vibrant industrial sector,” he said.

Stating that the external sector influences the domestic sector through the exchange rate, inflation rate, interest rate, employability and productivity transmission channels, he explained that a country’s external sector is the segment of a country’s economy that interacts with the economies of other countries.

“The Balance of Payment (BOP) is the difference between all foreign currency inflows and outflows into and out of a country in a particular period of time. The BOP determines Foreign Reserve accretion or depletion,” he stressed.

To strengthen the external sector, he said there should be increase in the value of exports, reduction in the value of import, improved foreign direct investment and increased local export.

For renowned economist, Dr. Tope Fasua, a strong focus on agriculture and exporting of agricultural produce is key to appreciating the Naira against international currencies.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Agricultural Sector in Nigeria; Survival, Food Security and A Key Buffer For The Naira,’ he urged the country to focus on its strength in agric by enhancing local consumption of agricultural products at the expense of importing them into the country, which will further mount pressure on the nation’s currency and dry up forex reserves.

He stated that “agriculture and the macroeconomy in 2021 contributed N41 trillion to the nation’s N173 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP), amounting to 23.7 per cent; crop production – N36 trillion; livestock – N2.24trillion, Fishing – N2.23 trillion and Forestry – N297billion. This shows we have some strength that a little fiscal and monetary support can ensure that the country will generate more forex from exports in the earlier mentioned categories.”

Other experts said Nigeria needs to reduce pressure on its external reserves through limiting importation, increasing exports, developing local production capacity and encouraging Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods.