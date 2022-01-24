The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has noted that democracy can produce miracles if good leaders are elected to the helm of affairs.

Dr Balarabe further said that Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has exercised its democratic mandate by transforming the state.

She made this known at the state banquet hosted in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, just as she praised the Nigerian leader and the governor for their development strides in the country and Kaduna state respectively.

Dr Balarabe who is a medical doctor with no record of partisan politics, noted that ‘’providence has bestowed on me this honour. But it is the fair mindedness of a democrat, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who in his quest for equity, that raised me to this pedestal. ‘’

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that Kaduna State Government included the commissioning of private businesses amongst the several projects that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned to underscore its investor-friendliness.

The Deputy Governor noted the conducive business environment in the state, earned it the topmost ranking in the Word Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rating in Nigeria.

‘’As a demonstration of that, we have included some private concerns in the projects that are being commissioned by Your Excellency. These projects illustrate how active we are in maintaining the environment for private investors to operate in Kaduna State,’’ she added.

ADVERTISEMENT