The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration is passionate about Human Capital development and that explains way one of its policy councils is devoted exclusively to it.

Dr Balarabe who made this known when members of Jama’a Foundation paid her a courtesy call, express happiness that the Non-Governmental Organisation also has a component of human capital on the list of its activities.

She also praised Jama’a Foundation for including the menace of drug abuse, crimes like rape, empowerment issues like education on its programme.

The Deputy Governor however decried the high rate of Gender Based Violence in Southern Kaduna, adding that the state government is not just sensitizing people against the crime but will prosecute offenders.

“We’ve had from last year, quite a number of Gender Based Violence issues reported during the lockdown. We heard quite a lot of that especially from Southern Kaduna. I want you to look at it, and see what we can do. It won’t speak well of us in Southern Kaduna if we keep having reports that Gender Based Violence is higher in that zone than in others”, she said.

Dr Balarabe also called on the foundation to mobilise their people to register with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), so as to make them eligible to vote, adding that there is an ongoing continuous registration.

According to her, the exercise is for those who have never registered, or those who have registered elsewhere but have relocated and those who have just reached the age of 18 years.

The Deputy Governor said that the government has engaged the various local governments, associations, religious and traditional leaders on the continuous voters registration.

“The only way we can exercise our civic rights when it comes to voting, is if we have that card. There are some people that move from one place to another and they need to change their card, or some that have turned 18 years after the last registration. Those are the kind of people that are encouraged to come out and register so that we can have everyone being registered,” she stressed.

Dr Balarabe emphasized that Kaduna state is the third most populous state in Nigeria, but the registration figures do not match its demography, maintaining that ‘’we need to do much more than what we are doing, that is why we are mobilising people to come out and actually do this registration.’’

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to the foundation for the congratulatory messages they delivered for all Southern Kaduna appointees, as well as recommendations on how to deliver on the state government’s mandate.

She asked the foundation to pray for all leaders and that they should also alert them ‘’ when we are off track so that we can always get back in shape, I think it will help us to do better than what we are doing.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Jama’a Foundation, Alhaji Bala Adamu, said they came to commend the state government for providing infrastructure like roads in the three major cities in the state, namely Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Adamu also stated that they also want to express gratitude to Kaduna State Government for inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to Kafanchan to commission some roads constructed under the Urban Renewal Programme.