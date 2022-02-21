Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has tasked the State Schools Quality Assurance Authority to ensure high standard and quality education in all the public and private schools.

Dr. Hadiza gave this directive while receiving updates on the Authority’s activities for the last quarter of 2021, at a monthly ministerial briefing held in her office.

The session was part of the monthly briefings, where the Deputy Governor receives reports from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Kaduna State Government under her supervision.

Dr. Balarabe who stressed the need for improvement in the learning outcomes in schools across the state, mandated the Authority to double its efforts towards improving the state’s rating and performance in external examinations.

The Deputy Governor stated that she wants Kaduna state students to excel in external examinations that are conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO).

Earlier, the Overseer of the Authority, Aliyu Idris disclosed that in 2021, Kaduna State Government paid registration fees for a total of 17,429 eligible candidates for NECO, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examinations.

Giving the breakdown, Malam Aliyu said that the government paid for 16,761 NECO candidates, 359 NBAIS candidates and 209 candidates for NABTEB last year.

