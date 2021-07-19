The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has assured that the government will continue to initiate and implement inclusive programmes that will carry women along.

Dr Balarabe called on the National Council of Women’s Society of Nigeria (NCWS) to partner with the state government in the task of promoting the welfare of women in the state.

The Deputy Governor who made this known while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Kaduna state congress of NCWS, reiterated that the state government believes that no one should be left behind.

“Kaduna State Government recognises the importance of partnership and collaborations with critical stakeholders in implementing its development programmes and we are pleased with the sustained collaborations that exist between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development and the Council,’’ she said.

Dr Balarabe advised the new executive to make ‘’conscious efforts to sustain this collaboration so that together, we can make the desired difference.’’

The Deputy Governor urged the incoming executive to not only sustain the gains recorded in promoting the welfare of women, but endeavour to take the council to an enviable level

‘’Since its founding in 1959, the National Council of Women’s Society of Nigeria (NCWN) has consistently provided the platform to advocate for gender issues and promote the welfare of women in the country. You are therefore a strong partner and a critical stakeholder with government across all levels in addressing women issues,’’ she added.