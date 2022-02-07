Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that the N3.6bn worth of properties were saved from fire outbreaks across the state in the last quarter of 2021.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mohammed Mua’azu Muqaddas, at a monthly ministerial briefing held at Government House, Kaduna.

Muqaddas said the agency is also working in collaboration with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), to operationalize the 112 toll-free line to enable Kaduna residents to access emergency services by making a free call.

Responding to the submission, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe tasked SEMA to develop strategies that will speed up the response time against fire and other disasters across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that the ability of the State Fire Service to deploy its fire- fighting trucks to the scenes of fire accidents on time, will go a long way in reducing the damage and losses.

Dr. Balarabe, who noted that managing disasters requires the response of many responders, tasked SEMA to collaborate with critical state and non-state actors in the emergency management space.

ADVERTISEMENT