BACKGROUND

I was raised by a widow, my dad passed on when I was quite young and my mum had to shoulder the responsibility of bringing me up and seeing me through school alongside my siblings all by herself which was not easy but she did it by the grace of God.

We lived a very comfortable life. There was never a day I felt the absence of my dad because my mum held both positions excellently.

ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS

In 2012, I noticed some rashes on my face which looked like acne that made me uncomfortable, that I had to look for a cure. I would buy different kinds of soaps, creams, scrubs, cleansers, antibiotics (drugs/topical creams) so long as I was told it will work all to no avail. This rashes lasted for about eight months and within eight months, I had spent so much money on different products with no tangible results. After a while, I stopped buying products, I started reading online articles on facial skin issues, treatments and how to care for the skin, knowing your skin type, what products would suit the skin, when to use them, what to eat and all and then I went for a skin test where I found out I had oily skin most especially the facial skin and then with the help of the Dermatologist and online articles I was able to make the right choice of products for my skin which worked!

After that, I started marketing quality skin care products. As people noticed the quality of products I always have, many preferred to buy the skin care products from me and as a young graduate who was working in a private hospital in Kaduna with a little take home that could not pay up my bills, I took advantage of the business and started purchasing most of the products and marketing them for my customers and made little profit on top of each product. That was how my company Elevationz Facials and Cosmetics came about.

WHO TAUGHT YOU

The desire to be financially independent and to proffer solutions to every one I came across who had acne just like I had, compelled me to spend more time on skin care products in the market to make my customers smile. As I said earlier, I marketed a lot of cosmetic products, skin care products. So, I was basically self-taught.

INSPIRATION

There has been an increasing demand on personal body care and cosmetic products now, with almost everyone wanting to enhance their looks, older people wanting to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and rejuvenate their skin.

The ability to access and identify variations in skin textures (oily/dry skin) are also an added advantage for me. I am hoping that in the coming years ahead, my company will have different cosmetic brands/ products as my business expands.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU

My competitors have made me innovative and that has built my confidence over the years placing me ahead of them because I always try to do what most of them neglect, I don’t just buy products because everyone is buying them, I order products based on the immediate needs of my customers and my products are also authentic and very affordable. Though, there are so many competitors out there, most of my customers believe in me. Also, the authenticity and availability of my products keep my customers coming back and many of my customers even refer others to patronise me. Honesty and truthfulness are key things that keep my relationship cordial with my customers.

YOUR MENTORS

The likes of Gina Rinehart, Oprah Winfrey, Folorunsho Alakija, Aliko Dangote, John Paul Onyeke (Jopa) have made tremendous progress and impact in the business world with very substantive results.

DREAD

I have never been afraid of any business mishap because it is God who gives me the ability to make wealth and if He has been faithful through the good times, He will be faithful even in the tough and bad times.

CHALLENGES

My major challenge has been with product availability and authenticity. There is so much piracy and fake cosmetic products in circulation. There is also the challenge of price inflation.

ACHIEVEMENT

Wow, I have been able to proffer lasting solutions to many people with facial skin issues ranging from acne, rashes with choice of products to suit different skin textures for about 7-8years now. What started as a house and mobile business now has a location and all the requirements to register our business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), which have all been completed. I have presented talk shows and seminars on general skin care, personal hygiene, a guide on how to choose cosmetic products, the different types of skin, common skin conditions and how to treat them at both secondary and tertiary institutions within Kaduna State, government organizations, churches and other social gatherings. It’s been a great honour and privilege to have people who want to listen to my presentations and also buy some of the products available, thereby enlarging our business scope and announcing our presence in the community.

FUTURE PROJECTIONS

I intend to have a cosmetic brand of my own in the coming years and to build a skin and body care shopping mall where we can meet the needs of different people in one location.

ADVICE

My advice to women is to work towards been financially independent because a financially independent woman will contribute her quota to her immediate family, the community, the country and the world in general. Invest in yourself, invest your time and always be ready for opportunities. Be the rich lady or woman, be that woman who pays both her own bills and assists family in paying bills when the husband is not financially buoyant at times. Be an exceptional woman who cares for others especially women. A woman who empowers others not pull her down syndrome, for that many women will grow business wise especially now that COVID-19 challenge is affecting the world.

LIFE IN BRIEF

My name is Sewuese Ibuh (aka Kwase). I hail from Vandeikya local government area of Benue State. I am Tiv by tribe. I was born into the family of Mr Elijah Terkura Ibuh and Mrs Lily Dooshima Ibuh on May 20,1989 in Gboko, Benue State. I am the last child of the family of 11 children. I attended Federal Government Girls College, Staff Nursery and Primary school, Gboko, and then moved to Queen of the Holy Rosary Secondary School, Gboko in Benue State where I obtained my O level certificate and then proceeded to Kaduna State University and read B.Sc Biology (2007-2011). I did my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kaduna State. In 2014, I started a Master of Science (M.Sc) degree programme in Pharmacognosy and Drug Development at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, which I did not complete for some reasons beyond my control. I later started another post graduate programme in 2015 at the Kaduna State University where I bagged M.Sc in Biology.