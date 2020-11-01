Desmond Elliot has apologised for addressing the youths as ‘Children’ while making his submission during plenary at the Lagos state House of Assembly last week.

In a viral video that captured the Surulere lawmaker’s submission on the Lagos carnage, he addressed the youths as children and opined that social media was used to fuel the carnage.

It has been reported that Nigerians on social media have been dragging him ever since he made the comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement he released on his Twitter handle , the actor apologised for his choice of words during the deliberation. According to him, he did not mean to be insensitive.

His statement read:

“I have read your honest feedback & suggestions & I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction & looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

“Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

“The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

“I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria.”