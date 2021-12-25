Third Republic senate president, Senator Ameh Ebute, has alleged that some serving northern governors are festering insecurity in the region and across the nation.

In his Christmas message to Nigerians, Ebute said those governors and supposed leaders act as patriots during the day but are bandits and terrorists at night.

In the message titled; ‘The gathering storm must not consume us,’ Senator Ebute said Christmas provides an opportunity for everyone not only to demonstrate love towards their families but to other fellow citizens irrespective of religion or ethnic affiliations.

While calling for caution, he urged stakeholders to make peace building a reality in 2022 and not engage in acts that are capable of destroying the nation.

He said, ‘’Our mothers, wives and children are kidnapped and raped in the most inhuman manner. I keep wailing every day. Nowhere in Nigeria today is safe for anyone! Our villages are assailed and communities deserted by the force of armed gangs sponsored by desperate politicians and power seekers. The seriousness of the dilemma on our hands today shows how distant some people who gulp wines in secured places and laugh over it are from the realities.’’

According to him, some politicians in the PDP during the 2019 general elections threatened fire and brimstone in the country if they lost the election.

‘’Whether the statement was a campaign slogan or fluke, Nigeria has known no peace since President Buhari won in the free, fair and transparent election of 2019. It was an election globally applauded by even foreign observer missions with Britain lauding Nigeria’s proximity to a perfect democracy and leadership recruitment.

‘’My parents gave birth to me, nurtured and honoured me under a peaceful Nigeria. Today as adults and elder statesmen of our beloved country, the legacy of mindlessly orchestrated and consuming insecurities is the treasure we are now supervising to bequeath to our children and generations of posterity for the sake of lust for power?

‘’My heart is weighed in sorrow! That I look behind the scenes and discover that even some serving northern governors are the forces backing festering insecurity in the region. What do we intend to gain from this ferocious wickedness of bloodletting of compatriots? Why are some governors acting scripts of patriots during the day, but wear the dangerous mask of bandits at nights? If our leaders turn to betray us in bloodshed, we should be worried as a nation,’’ he said.

He commended the government of President Buhari for working towards a united Nigeria despite the plans to divide the country.

He added, ‘’There are glaring signs that President Buhari has taken issues of insecurity in the country more committedly and seriously than his predecessors who also gave their hearts to it.’’