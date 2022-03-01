The executive chairman of Nasarawa local government area, Mohammed Sani Otto has faulted the state ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for the boom in charcoal business in the locality in spite of state government ban of the product.

Ottos made the remarks in a telephone interview with our correspondent. He disclosed that the concerned authorities at the heat of the ban are encouraging the illicit business in the name of collecting tax from the charcoal merchants.

He opined that the collection of tax from the defaulters weakens the steps about to be taken by the local government, urging the Ministry of Environment to be focused.

The chairman explained that those responsible for carrying out the assignment should show courage and commitment in the discharge of their duty.

It was gathered that Nasarawa local government, Doma, Wamba and Kokona are those area with the rising spate of deforestation by commoners wreaking havoc to the current climate change.

The state commissioner for Environment, Yakubu Kwanta could not be reached for comment at press time, it will be recalled that the ministry recently intercepts trucks transporting charcoal to the federal capital territory.

