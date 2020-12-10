In an effort to transform lives of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in new Kuchingoro camp, Abuja, volunteer teachers have taken the responsibility to give quality education to the children. HENRY TYOHEMBA and ERNEST NZOR who visited the camp write about the desire of the kids to learn despite the unconducive environment.

New Kuchingoro is a suburb location in AMAC Local Government Area currently hosting over 1,723 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), predominantly children who were displaced in 2014 because of the insurgency in Borno.

Although the village is an example of a slum settlement lacking in all the basic amenities needed for a modern living it is one of the camps where over N5 million people who have been displaced from their homes across north east Nigeria are still taking refuge in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help end the misery which saw the scattering of families where some children lost months or years of schooling while others were permanently barred from education, volunteer teachers are helping them to overcome the trauma they passed through as the majority of them lost their families through different forms of attacks.

In spite of the challenges, LEADERSHIP gathered that through the help of volunteer teachers who took it upon themselves to render quality education and nurture the children in all facets of life, has witness a total transformation as the children embraced formal education and are ready to go further following the establishment of the ‘Sharing Prosperity School,” in the camp with efforts from some concerned groups.

Advertisements

Approaching the camp, children could be seen struggling to learn in the few classes in existence, some of which are partly covered just to ensure they get a better life and overcome the traumas they passed through. The founder/coordinator of the school, Enoch Yohanna said the reason for coming up with the initiative was to give the children hope in life again.

Yohanna who was also displaced in 2014 from Borno revealed that he was moved to help the children when he visited the camp the same year due to the passion he has for his people, having already graduated at the time.. “When I see the type of life they are living, I promise to change the narrative, to change the story. Because I was educated on conflict during my general study on how to manage conflict, what about someone that cannot read the book, when he has a book that is written on to manage a conflict how can they understand.

“When I came in, I told them that the only reason the boko Haram will regret their action is if we get back industrial, if we have been changed, so it couldn’t be an excuse we should be an internally displaced person to be receiving help but is all about our mindset.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that there are two sets of volunteer IDP teachers-the regular volunteer and non-regular volunteer teachers. The regular volunteer teachers who are the IDP ones that would make all efforts to see that they are coming daily may have a minimum requirement of O’level which have about 13 of them.

For the non-regulars, they are the people that volunteer their days to be coming to teach, they don’t come every day, they come at their leisure in order to help the children and transform knowledge on the volunteer IDP teachers who don’t have enough experience.

Yohanna who further revealed that they have a Graduate Association of Internally Displaced Person to help pass knowledge to the IDPs said the meeting is not to have names or affiliate with any politician but to also seek a way that will work for their people.

“We started advocating on volunteering your time to teach these children to give them quality education and we have started doing that by giving them extra lessons and in which we saw the impact we started the advocacy of having a school and an organization built the school and handed it over to the IDP. And as I’m telling you we volunteer to start, we work freely.

“I think the first year, that is 2018 that we started, the highest amount the teachers were being paid for the whole year is N3000 because we have gathered N1000 each from the parents to buy books, the boards because we want a high standard of education. This is the reason that if you go to our classes we don’t want to use chalk boards, the idea behind this is we take these children to private schools to see the world there so that they will be admired. If they admire them they will have passion for education.

“From that money that the parents gathered we run the school from 2018-2019 we took N1000 each per term recharge card and we have the parents that are monitoring us because we told them that we are doing it not because of money. And secondly, 2019-2020 academic sessions we have seen the importance of how we work with the books. We started calling on volunteers to come up because this is also pandemic, this pandemic of illiteracy is higher than even the COVID-19 because when you are educated you know how to control. The rate of illiteracy if nothing is done will affect the whole country.

“We thank God for the Joy and Comfort Foundation that has given us writing materials, five sets of computers to start teaching the students computer education and some food items because we also understand one of the factors and challenges in the camp with this education is not about the teachers it is also about the kids. The children come to school after 10-11 am and they start sleeping. We now found out that the root cause of this was hunger and by then malnutrition was very high.

“We also have a campaign of N50 not for those in the camp but for people that can afford to pay. N50 can take a child off the street for a whole day with feeding inclusive. With the N50, N25 goes to the teacher. If we have 30 kids in the class and we have somebody that is ready to pay that N50 for a whole month we have N30,000 and M15,000 goes to the teacher because we will make sure that he is teaching and we will make sure that the person paying the money know that things are working well to avoid being corrupt. And out of the other N15000, 12.5 goes for feeding, 12.5 goes for upkeeping of the school. At times we just add the N25 for feeding to sustain the child,” he added.

Investigation revealed that the school is now in the process of being recognized in the FCT Universal Education Board chiefly because of the efforts put by the volunteer teachers.

“We thank God for the national association of Seadogs that has last year linked us with UBEC, Abuja chapter that we are in the process of, they have come to assess the school a plan has been made and they have put some letters of what they want to do. They were happy with our development and they have assured us that certification will be no problem but apart from that we have been making contact with some of the government schools like if our children are in primary 5 they will go and write an exam with the primary 6. They should test them, compare them with their primary 6 and after that during the common entrance they merge them together for a standard.

Yohanna who further spoke about the challenges confronting them in their desire to offer humanitarian services said they have been facing a lot of challenges in feeding the children. He therefore called on the government to include the children in the IDP camp in its school feeding programme that is meant to serve the poorest in the society.

“First of all most of these volunteers are now with the help of other people that can come and give them something that they even get funded.

“Secondly, regarding the school feeding, we know that the programme is on in the country but we are vulnerable, we are the poorest of the poor, we don’t mind if they can be feeding these children very well. We have contributed our quota, we have tried by all means and we are pleading to the government we are citizens of this country but we are just pleading that there is a need to feed these children and that is the reason why Humanitarian Ministry was set up and it should begin with the most vulnerable,” he added.