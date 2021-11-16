Former minister of information and now vice chairman of Nigerian Price for Leadership, Prof Jerry Gana, has said that despite the challenges facing the country, a new Nigeria is emerging.

Similarly, the pro-chancellor of Usman Dan-fodio University, Sokoto, Senator Ibrahim Ida, said the youths should be part of the solution to the challenges and urged them to be ready to take over leadership in the country.

Gana who said there is so much hatred among Nigerians especially on the social media, called on young Nigerians to unite and ensure the realisation of a new Nigeria.

Speaking at the second induction of 45 young Nigerians drawn from 27 states of the federation for the Ambassadors Leadership Programme, organised by the Nigeria Price for Leadership in Abuja, Gana said they are hoping to raise credible leaders for a new Nigeria.

The one-month intensive training, which is aimed at raising a credible successor generation, according to Gana, should change the narratives.

“There is so much hatred in Nigeria. We did not grow up like that. So much hatred, especially on social media. I am not on social media and it is deliberate,” Gana said.

“Life is becoming meaningless,” Gana said of the Nigerian situation. “I went to ABU Zaria without my parents escorting me to school and they were not worried. Today, parents are worried each time their children are going to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At 76, I am happy about my contribution to Nigeria. With you, Nigeria will be better,” Gana said, adding that the potential ambassadors are very fortunate to be selected.

“I can see a new Nigeria emerging,” Gana said, adding that the very important part of leadership is character.

“You have to be profound, trustworthy. Nigeria must take the issue of character very seriously.

If you fill your mind with all kinds of thoughts, you will become a mediocre leader. If you fill your mind with all kinds of rubbish, you won’t go far,” Gana added.

Also, the pro-chancellor of Usman Dan-fodio University, Sokoto, Senator Ibrahim Ida, who spoke on national integration, said the fellows were not selected by accident adding that they must be ready to take over leadership in the country.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad, we all know what is happening. There are political challenges, there are security challenges. We have brought you here to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Senator Ida said.

Ida said some of them with over 30 years of public service have seen it all and want people who can contribute to nation building where they stop.

The chairman, Nigeria Price for Leadership, Prof Anya O. Anya said they are out to raise and groom a new generation of exceptional leaders to take over the affairs of the country.

Anya’s speech, which was read by Prof Jerry Gana, said the leadership price is to inspire young Nigerians to take over leadership.