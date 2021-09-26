Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has observed that even though there are current security, economic, religious, and ethnic challenges, the collective vision of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, where righteousness abounds, still abides.

This was the summation of Prof. Osinbajo’s remarks at the 61st Independence Anniversary Inter-denominational Church service and the 45th anniversary service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja on Sunday.

The event tagged ‘Together, Come Let Us build’, was attended by several dignitaries, especially representatives of the National Assembly, Judiciary, and members of the Federal Executive Council including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

According to a statement by the media aide of the vice president, Laolu Akande,there were also eminent religious leaders, including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye; CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle; among others.

He said “we have since become the most educated and most entrepreneurial nation in Africa. Ten of our 36 States have larger economies than at least 15 African countries. From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and women, in the arts, the sciences, in sports, in technology and commerce.”

“our current trials cannot draw the curtains on our story, because the vision is for an appointed time and because this country is greater than the sum of its parts and the sum of its mistakes.

“and because the God we serve is greater than the sum of our collective hopes and imagination, our nation will surmount our current travails and emerge in victory.”