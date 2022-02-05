Despite the clampdown by the Rivers State government and the 23 local government areas of the state, illegal refining and bunkering are going on in the state.

LEADERSHIP observed that movement of illegally refined petroleum products usually occurs at nights.

It was further observed that those involved in the illegal business work in connivance with security operatives who provide cover for them.

Speaking with our correspondent in Port Harcourt, a retired assistant commissioner of police, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma, said the business had been flourishing because of involvement of security operatives.

He said: “This kpofire thing we are talking about, frankly speaking, it has been flourishing because security agencies from the federal establishments as it were, have been aiding and abetting them all these while. They have not carried every other person along.”

A native of Oyigbo in Oyigbo local government area of the state, Innocent Ajaelu, said to eradicate illegal refineries and circulation of illegally refined petroleum products, the state government needs to go beyond destruction of the illegal refineries and storage facilities.

He said: “I want the government to go beyond destroying properties of the illegal refiners. Government should go out to look for their sponsors and those that have been benefitting from it.

“You know that people have invested in that business. Let it not be that after a while, they will come back to the business and continue polluting our environment.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has cautioned traditional rulers in the state against allowing illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refinery activities in their domain.

The governor, who reiterated his resolve to sustain the war against illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refining activities specifically warned the traditional rulers of Akpor Kingdom in Obio/Akpor local government arearea and Omerelu in Ikwerre community in Ikwerre local government area, respectively not to allow such activities to thrive anymore in their respective domain.

Wike spoke yesterday during the presentation of staff of office and certificate of recognition to Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse and Nye Nwe Ali Akpor, Eze Ozuowuowu Levi Amos Orlu Oriebe at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Both Nne-Nwe-eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV) and Nye Nwe Ali Akpor are first class stools in Emohua and Obio/Akpor local government areas respectively.

He said the state government would not hesitate to depose the King of Akpor kingdom if illegal oil bunkering continues in Rumuokparali and Ogbogoro communities.

The governor also frowned at the king of Omerelu community in Ikwerre local government area where illegal oil bunkering activities are thriving.

Wike said: “Aside the soot problem and economic sabotage associated with the criminal activities, the internal roads being reconstructed by his administration in Omerelu are damaged.

“We are doing internal roads in Omerelu. This is a community that has been crying for roads and we have given them not less than 11/12 kilometers of internal roads, and now they’re spoiling it because of the conveying of the products. We can’t continue to accept that. I can’t understand why you just want to collect the chieftaincy title and do nothing.”

The governor told the two kings presented with their staff of office to come to terms with the responsibilities associated with their new status and discharge them effectively.

He said they were to ensure peace prevailed in their domain by attending to all shades of conflict so that they do not snowball into crisis.

Wike also charged them to stop partisan politics but be willing always work in synergy with the government in order to promote governance at the grassroots.

The governor said: “This your certificate of recognition comes with a lot of responsibilities. Do what you’re expected. Relate with government to know what is going on. When once you alert government, you’ve done your own work. But if you don’t alert government, it’ll be considered that you’re part of it.”

Speaking further, Wike said the demolition of shanties would continue because hoodlums use such places as hideouts to perpetrate their criminal activities including those found in the Government Residential Areas in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the state had also recovered government properties fraudulently acquired by retired civil servants.

He said: “Civil servants will retire and change documents and forge it that they had allocation twenty years ago for State government property. I am taking them back, all.”