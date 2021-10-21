Although the consensus arrangement is not going as planned ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, governors elected on its platform have said the party will be more united after the contest.

The governors met yesterday in Abuja over plans for the convention. At the meeting, however, the consensus candidate for national chairman and former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu and some other candidates were present.

This came as the party raked in the sum of N63.25 million as proceeds from the sales of forms from 33 aspirants in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

While the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position of national chairman is N5 million, that of the deputy chairman/national secretary is N3 million. Other substantive offices are N2 million and deputy offices, N750,000.

Rising from the meeting the governor said it was to get briefings from the convention planning/organising committee led by the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Addressing newsmen after their meeting, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State said, “We are on course and by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on the 30th and 31st of this month.

When asked if the presence of Ayu and Anyanwu was a tacit endorsement by the governors, he said, “No, no, no.

They came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left.”

Meanwhile, as the party commences screening of candidates, a breakdown of the list reveals that while only one person is vying for the position of national chairman, five persons are contesting for deputy national chairman and three persons for national secretary.

Thirteen persons are vying for other substantive offices like national publicity secretary, national treasurer, national organising among others. Eleven persons are vying for deputy offices.

He said: “As you are well aware, the screening committee is charged with the responsibility of screening aspirants for national officers of the party for the national convention of our party. This assignment is