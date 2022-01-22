No matter the challenge or resource constraint, people need to know that the government will always be in a position to support and make provisions for them.

This was the assertion made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, when he received a delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, led by the Undersecretary/Emergency Response Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

“We have challenges; post-pandemic challenges, resource constraints, but we still have to make provisions for the millions of people who expect that government must be in a position to support them in a terrible and challenging period,” Prof. Osinbajo said in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

“We are extremely pleased with OCHA and its contributions to all humanitarian efforts. The experience OCHA brings to the table is one of dealing with conflicts and problems, not just humanitarian concerns, but the political concerns in delivering humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Regarding the reintegration of refugees and IDPs affected by humanitarian crises, particularly in the Northeast, the VP said, “We are looking at mobilising resources for when we bring back refugees; someone must make provisions for them, provide the right living conditions for them.

“I hope these are areas where we might be able to get some support from OCHA, even if what we are able to get asides from physical and material support, would be the kinds of technical assistance that will help us in just thinking the problems through and coming up with plans and ideas and delivering on the mandate.”

On the need to effectively end the insurgency, the vice president observed that the “international community mobilized and dealt with ISIS. Africa and especially the Sahel really need to have that kind of decisive action.

