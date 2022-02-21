The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has lauded president Muhammadu Buhari’s led government for improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite the incursion of COVID-19 and rising spate of insecurity.

He noted that in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nigeria’s GDP has grown by 9.63 percent noting that in view of the challenges facing the country, the feat is unprecedented.

Ribadu who described president Muhammadu Buhari as a honest leader added that Nigeria is lucky to have him as its president when it was grappling with serious existential challenges.

The former chairman of EFCC who made the commendation when he hosted the 226 ward chairmen, 21 local government chairmen, 37 state executives of APC as well as former local government chairmen in the state, noted that if not for the courage and honest leadership of Buhari, Nigeria would have been overwhelmed by the myriads of challenges dogging it.

“President Muhammadu Buhari deserves our support, encouragement and prayers. We are proud of him and should continue to support him as he completes his tenure in office,” he said.

Ribadu said the president has encountered daunting challenges since he was elected as president such as COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, incursion of all manner of criminals into Nigeria from other African countries and Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the president has shown tremendous leadership in the face of the challenges he met on ground noting that he has decimated Boko Haram insurgency to extent that people are now relocating back to their ancestral homes in Borno State, the hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency just as communities afflicted by the insurgency in Adamawa and Yobe states are experiencing renewed peace and development.

Ribadu said the president also deserved resounding tribute for diversifying the economy through the agricultural sector adding that many Nigerians including him have keyed into the project with resounding successes.

The former anti-graft czar who was the first gubernatorial aspirant to meet with the party exco’s across the three levels used the opportunity to congratulate them over their well deserved victory urging them to consolidate the existing unity in the party by carrying those who lost out in the election along.

While commending the diligence, unity of purpose and the commitment of the leadership across the three levels, Ribadu said, Adamawa State chapter of APC is the most organized, unified and cohesive state party chapter in Nigeria.

Ribadu who expressed optimism in the victory of APC come 2023 said he is in the gubernatorial contest to give his robust contributions to the development of Adamawa State, adding that he will remain faithful and will continue to support the party whether he emerged its flagbearer or not.

While showering encomiums on the chairman of the state chapter of APC, Ibrahim Bilal, Ribadu said the chairman was a brilliant and courageous leader.

Ribadu said in order to consolidate the giant strides accomplished by the exco upon the expiration of their tenure, he championed their reelection bid with so much passion expressing delight for being the first aspirant to meet all of them and to offer his congratulatory message.

While commending Ribadu for the rare gesture, the chairman of APC in Adamawa State, Ibrahim Bilal noted that Ribadu has set new record of being the first aspirant to organize such a meeting to congratulate elected exco from the ward to the state level.

“Ribadu has trailed the blaze of being the first to gather all elected party executives from ward to the state levels to congratulate them. Before we only receive congratulatory letters. We must thank and commend him for his vision and foresight. He supported our reelection bid and endorsed all the 226 ward chairmen, 21 LG chairmen and 37 state exco and we can’t thank him enough for that,” he said.

He urged the party chairmen at the ward levels being the true to work with patriotism in order to restore the winning streak of the party.

Various stakeholders of the party who spoke at the occasion praised Ribadu for his diligence, commitment and support to the party saying that he is the strongest pillar of the party.

While thanking Ribadu the APC ALGON chairman, Abubakar Audu said Ribadu was the major stakeholder who ensured their return to their seats saying that, “Malam Nuhu Ribadu stood stoutly to ensure that except those who died or defected to other parties all of us should be reelected.

“He made a lot of sacrifices to ensure the success of that drive and we should go back and remind all the party executives this show of solidarity by Ribadu.”