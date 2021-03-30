By Haruna Mohammed |

Bauchi State government says despite setback posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic it was determined to ending Tuberculosis (TB) by the year 2030.

The state commissioner of health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, expressed the commitment yesterday during the opening ceremony of the 2021 world TB day commemoration with the slogan ‘Check am o!’ organized by the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and

Malaria (BACATMA) in partnership with USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria held at TB treatment centre in Bayara general hospital, Bauchi.

Maigoro said although the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic posed a challenge to the treatment of TB patients, the state government was determined to meet FG’s recommendation of ensuring TB-free Nigeria before 2030.

The commissioner who said over 400, 000 people in the country have TB at the moment also regretted that many go undetected.

He said those exhibiting symptoms of TB avoided tests because it has almost similar symptoms with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Magoro advised anyone who coughs for two weeks or has signs of the disease to rush to the hospital for tests noting that both the examination and treatment are free of charge.

Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, the first lady of Bauchi State who is the tuberculosis champion in the state said the wife of the president Aisha Buhari has bestowed a role to wives of governors last year to champion the campaign for the eradication of the disease in their respective states.

She said their nomination as TB champions were necessary due to the devastating impact of the disease and the renewed efforts to give it a final push.

Mrs Bala reiterated that COVID-19 pandemic has put the eradication of TB at risk, noting that there was the need for intensive awareness and efforts to tackle it.