By CHRISTIANA NWAOGU, Abuja

In spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Interior said it has recorded about 95.69 per cent budget performance for the year 2020.

appealed to the National Assembly to boost its allocations to enable discharge their mandate creditably. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who made the disclosure yesterday when he received the House of Representatives Committee on Interior who were on oversight visit to the ministry,

Aregbesola who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Shaibu Belgore blamed the poor coordination of paramilitary agencies under it supervision on low budget constraints, emphasised on the need for an enhanced economic fortune.

He said the ministry is working very hard with the resources at their disposal to ensure outright fulfilment of their mandates said recent events in the country have heightened the need for improved funding of internal security.

He said, “For some years now, the ministry has had to work to deliver and coordinate the activities of her agencies with a really very low budget line. Consequently, the coordination has not been as effective as it should be. “

Aregbesola however said that there have been recent improvements and the ministry look forward to working with NASS to be able to have more resources to execute its mandate.

“For the year ended 2019, we had a capital appropriation of N721 million only for which performance was 100 percent. The overhead was ₦350.8 million and the expenditure performance for that was also 100 percent. On personnel, we had ₦2.96 billion for which performance was 99.7 percent.

He said: “Overall, the ministry had a 99.75 percent budget performance for the year ended 2019.

For 2020, the Minister said: “Capital appropriation for the headquarters of the ministry up till September 30, 2020, was ₦2.61bn and expenditure performance so far has been 94.26 percent. Also, ₦607.8m was for overhead, with an expenditure performance of 90.14 percent. For personnel, we had ₦915.3 million and we have 99.94 percent performance on that.

“So far, for 2020, we have achieved 95.69 percent performance”.he added.

The Minister further blamed the inability of the ministry to conclude recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on the COVID-19 pandemic which he said did not allow for such an exercise.

Belgore however said the ministry has concluded plans with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB to conduct a Computer Based Test for candidates who have been shortlisted.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nasiru Sani Zango-Daura who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpon-Udo Effiong said the oversight visit was necessary as the nation prepares for the 2021 budget.

He said; “In preparation for the 2021 budget exercise, the House Committee on Interior resolved to embark on an oversight tour of all the ministries and agencies under its legislative and oversight jurisdiction to ascertain the level of implementation of their 2019 and 2020 appropriation.

“Following the receipt of your 2019 and 2020 budget performance reports, we communicated our intention for an oversight visit in order to have an on-the-spot assessment of the said implementations.

“The House Committee on Interior is here on a fact-finding and not a fault-finding mission”.