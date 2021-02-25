ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Despite N31 trillion external debts, the federal government has insisted that the country’s debt is not unreasonable or high.

Minister of finance , budget and National planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this to State House correspondents during the maiden ministerial briefing at the presidential Villa .

She added that Nigeria’s problem was that of revenue .

According to her , “there is a lot sensitivity in Nigeria about the level of borrowing by the government and it is not misplaced. And I said earlier that the level of borrowing is not unreasonable, it is not high. The problem we have is that of revenue.

“So, what we need to do is to increase revenue to be able to enhance our debt to GDP obligation capacity. If we say we will not borrow and therefore not build rials and major infrastructure until our revenue rises enough, then, we will regress as a country. We will be left behind, we won’t be able to improve our business environment and our economy will not grow.

“So, it is a decision that every government has to take. Our assessment is that we need to borrow to build our major infrastructure. We just need to make sure that when we borrow, we are applying the borrowing to specific major infrastructure that will enhance the business environment in this country.

Explaining further she said “Again, we all have to work not just the federal government but state governments to increase our revenue to enhance our debt service obligations.

“We also have to make sure that when we are choosing the projects, we are choosing carefully the ones that will enhance business environment so that more revenue yields come into the treasuries of the country,” she stated .

Ahmed also stated that they will soon secure the federal executive council meeting approval to compel federal government agencies to buy made in Nigeria vehicles as much as is practicable.

The finance minister also disclosed that a supplementary budget will be sent to the National Assembly in March specifically for COVID -19 vaccination.

Ahmed noted “we already releasing money to the health authority to start operation in the first batch of vaccines that is going to arrive the country in one week. But what we have in the budget is not enough.

“So we are working with the health authorities to provide a plan that will be taken to the President for approval and to be taken to the National Assembly as a supplementary budget specifically for COVID -19 vaccination.

On the Supplementary budget, she said “there will be a supplementary budget, the first one will be in March relating the COVID-19 pandemic but we will also have a mid-year review like we did last year of the budget and if at the time we do the review and there is a need to go back to do any amendment for supplementary budget, at that time we will take that decision, if not, we will just report the review.

On the issue of Chinese loans, she said “if I may be permitted to speak to the question by business. I think it’s useful to look at the budget for each year; look at the revenues, look at the expenditure, if you take out the new borrowing, really, what will the size of the budget be? How much can government spend?

“So there will be a lot of capital projects that are affected, so we need to look at it that borrowing is, even as you see it in the budget every year, used to support infrastructural development, otherwise, there’ll be a challenge.

“Secondly, let me add, I think we’re going through a process where we need to borrow now, let’s just say in the short to medium term, to get the economy going, while we also expect revenues to improve.

So in terms of the pressure of debt service, by the time the revenue comes up, that should be lower, but there’s some things you need to do now, to ensure that revenue comes up. So we need to keep that in mind that if the economy grows and revenues improve, then debt service to revenue, in future, should be lower,” she said.