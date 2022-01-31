Nigeria risks being hard hit again in the possible eventuality of an economic shock like in 2016 when the price of crude oil fell to $20 per barrel.

Investigation by this newspaper revealed that instead of saving for the rainy day, the federal and sub-national governments are depleting the Excess Crude Account (ECA) in spite of the boom in Brent oil prices at the international market.

Our findings show that within the last one year, the ECA, which was established as a reservoir, or buffer, for the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), had been drained from $72.411 million in January of 2021 to $35.368 million in January 2022.

For instance, the balance in the account between 20th January and 30th April, 2021 stood at $72.411 million, according to official documents assessed by our reporter.

In June of last year, the federal government failed to account for the balance in the ECA, but by July when the update was given, the balance in the account had dropped from $72.4 in April to $60.853 million. No reason was given for the depletion.

By September when the revenue and allocation report for the month of August 2021 was released, the balance in the excess crude account remained at $60.857 million.

Even in September when FAAC approved the sharing of N739.965 billion, the balance in the ECA was left at $60.860 million.

At the meeting of the committee in November, the balance in ECA stood at $60.860 million.

Curiously, between November and December 2021, the amount in the ECA dropped to $35.365 million, according to the communiqué that was issued at the end of the meeting on December 17 when FAAC shared N675.946 billion.

In January 2022, a statement issued by the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation at the end of the monthly meeting showed that the balance in the excess crude account remained $35.368 million.

The National Assembly approved the national budget of N17.126 trillion for 2022, anchored on an oil price benchmark of $62 per barrel. Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the executive would soon send a supplementary budget to the lawmakers to make extra provision for fuel subsidy payment, among other demands.

Nigeria’s 2021 national budget was benchmarked at $40 per barrel, but all through the year, the price of crude sold far and above the benchmark rate.

For instance, in January, brent crude oil sold at $54.77; February, it was $62.28; March: $65.41; April: $64.81; May: $68.53; June: $73.16; July: $73.17; August: $70.75; September: $74.49; October: $83.54; November: $81.05 and December: $74.17.

Crude oil prices rose from $91.030 per barrel to $94.980 between 21 and 26 this January 2022.

The expectation is that FAAC would retain the differentials in the benchmark rate of crude oil price in the excess crude account for special needs. In 2017, the federal government withdrew $1 billion from the account to prchase weapons for the military to prosecute the war against terrorists in the North East.

The National Assembly retained the oil production target of 1.88 million b/d, including condensate production of between 300,000-400,000 b/d for the purpose of its revenue calculation in 2022.

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.42 million barrels per day in November, according to an OPEC survey, while the rate averaged 1.78 million barrels per day in December last year and January 2022.

There are projections that global petroleum inventories will increase by 0.5 million b/d in 2022.

In December 2021, the average price of one barrel of Brent crude oil was $74.17.