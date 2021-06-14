The plea by Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Prophet TB Joshua’s ancestral hometown, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, that the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) be buried in Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State, may have been ignored as the burial plans for the deceased cleric have been unveiled by the church.

In a statement released by the church on Monday, a one-week burial activities has been lined up to hold from Monday, July 5 to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

SCOAN particularly noted that the popular televangelist would be buried in his church premises in Ikotun, Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that TB Joshua had died at the age of 57 on Saturday, June 5, just a week to his 58th birthday anniversary on June 12, 2021.

The statement titled, ‘Special Announcement’ reads in part: “We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5). Indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

“All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

“As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.'”