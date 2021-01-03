BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

The conservator-general of National Park Service (NPS), Dr Ibrahim Goni has disclosed that about 9,557 tourists from USA, Germany, Britain and other Nigerians visited the national parks across the states, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure is about 3000 higher, compared to 6,061 recorded in the year 2017.

Goni stated this in Abuja over the weekend while presenting the performance of NPS from 2017 to 2020. He, however, noted that 631 officers were promoted in 2020, as against 273 in 2017.

The CG stated that the service established a quarter guard, parade team, appointed provost marshal on discipline and set-up an intelligence unit at the headquarter in Abuja and all the unit parks. This, he said was targeted at establishing a full paramilitary structure for the NPS.

He noted that further restructuring would be pursued in line with the proposed NPS organogram, stressing that NPS visited the military, paramilitary organisations and other stakeholders on the production of plaque, media engagement and other logistics.

According to him, about 1,200 officers have been trained by the Nigeria Army on basic combat readiness, adding that the service would study the structures of Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Cameroun, Rwanda, Gabon and among others in 2021.

The CG maintained that the decreasing operating cost from the government posed a major setback in the conservation and protection activities, likewise the lack of strong partnership with private, corporate organisations and donor agencies to augment the government’s funding.

He, however, assured that the planning, research & ICT department and units would be strengthened to effectively carry out research, monitoring, evaluation and documentation on the biodiversity, vegetation and socio-economics of the Support Zone Communities (SZCs).

Goni also hinted that SZCs were expected to accept ownership of the park’s resources rather than view it as government property, lamenting that local and traditional institutions harbouring strangers in their communities threaten the security of lives and properties as well as the park resources.

He also noted that issues of herdsmen and farmer’s conflict and illegal settlements within the parks negate the conservation efforts, saying that addressing it required the active participation of the SZcs and initiating a non-violence conflict resolution mechanism.