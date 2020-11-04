By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

KRC Genk forward, Cyriel Dessers has vowed to fight for a permanent shirt in the Super Eagles, despite being sidelined in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad in the upcoming AFCON doubleheader qualifying matches against Sierra Leone.

The 25-year-old scored his third league goal last weekend after being teed up by fellow countryman, Paul Onuachu in his side’s win against Eupen.

Speaking from his base in Belgium, the former Heracles Almelo forward, said his omission is a clear statement that he must be at his best to always get a national team.

“It was nice to be on the score sheet again. I felt it’s been a long time coming for me and I hope to build on this goal in my subsequent matches,” told AOIFootball.

On not getting a call up for the national team games against Sierra Leone, he added, “Personally, I was not happy after knowing I did not make the cut. But then again, it shows I have to play more at club level and hopefully tries to always be at my best week in week out,” Dessers said.

Recall that the 25-year-old made his debut for Nigeria in last month’s 1-1 draw against Tunisia in Austria but was however overlooked for this month’s AFCON qualifiers, with Dessers now having to wait till 2021 to make his competitive Super Eagles debut.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, 13th November before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, 17th Novemberat the Siaka Stevens Stadium.