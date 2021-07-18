“No doubt there are series of challenges on the route to your goal, but determination along with the willingness to succeed has remain key to me overcoming those obstacles.

“This drive has further assisted me in pulling off the weight of unemployment, thus making employment opportunities for Nigerians out there.”

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, GMYT Fashion Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene at an event marking her birthday in Lagos.

According to her, as a move to reduce unemployment in the country, the academy through its foundation initiative offered N10 million worth of scholarship to ten prospective students.

She maintained that her goal is to train over 5,000 youths before 2030.

She said: “We gave over 20 scholarships worth N20 million, this is just our own little way of reducing unemployment through fashion so that our community would be a better and safer place for us all to leave in and we are not stopping anytime soon.

Oghene while expressing joy over her life and the journey so far within one year stated that, “It is another amazing year of my life and I am so glad for what I have been able to achieve thus far. Though I must say it has not been an easy journey but through God, hard work, determination and the drive to succeed has taken us to where we are today.

“In the spirit of my birthday celebration today being July 19, GMYT academy is giving out free scholarships to 10 prospective students worth over 10 million naira through our foundation initiative (GMYT Foundation).

“Excellence they say is the gradual result of always striving to do better. We have indeed worked really hard and It’s obviously paying off,” she added.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Oghene said: “The value we have brought into our community is indeed amazing. Just a snippet on what we have been able to achieve in the last one year is acquire a state of art Fashion Academy with over 10 en-suite well air conditioned executive classrooms, free wifi for the students, security amongst others.

“I am excited to say we just reached another mile stone by launching our own Penthouse (The GMYT Apartments).

“As a way of giving back to the society, we specifically provided this free accommodation for our distant students who have no place to stay during their period of learning with Gmyt fashion academy.

“We have also been able to strengthen our online class platform, enabling our distant students to learn from the comfort of their homes and office. The results have been outstanding as our online students all over Nigeria and abroad are doing absolutely well. Aside all these, we have also added a lot of benefits to our program here in the academy.”

She said the aim is to give the best learning experience.

“Some of these benefits are mentorship, internship, free start up kits, free textbooks, free sewing machine, standard learning facility, flexible payment plan and job placement.

“Through God, we will never relent to give back to the society by empowering more men and women. Today we can boldly say that we have trained hundreds of men and women for free, who are now doing very well in the fashion industry. We identify unemployment as the constraints in the society hence also tackling this through our Gmyt SME support scheme initiative,” she hinted.

While advising young entrepreneurs, she said;” Don’t just go into a business because someone is into it. Have the passion for it first, Start small; just like I’ll tell our students, you don’t need millions of naira to start a fashion business. Take advantage of social media platforms and promote your business or go into a partnership if you can’t afford to do it alone.”