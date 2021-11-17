Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has called on plot owners to develop their properties along Mabushi interchange in Abuja or risk their forfeiture.

He said the act of abandoning undeveloped plots in the FCT has constituted nuisances in most areas and the administration can no longer fold its hands to watch the beautiful city of Abuja defaced by shanties, illegal shops, and brothels.

The chairman of FCT Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation, Comrade Ikharo Attah, made this known yesterday when the team stormed the Mabushi Interchange area for a cleanup exercise.

He said the minister had ordered that, if landowners around that area failed to develop their properties, the land would be revoked and given to the person who could develop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Acting Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Malam Kaka Ali said the area had been taken over by hoodlums, and the administration directed that we reclaim it for public use as a recreational centre where people could come during their leisure and relax with their families.