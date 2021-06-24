A group of developers under the auspices of SEMAN Global Project has said they have mapped out strategies to ensure housing for all low-income earners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through low-income housing projects in the six area councils.

The developers explained that the initiative is to provide shelter for low-income earners and families.

Mr. Enema Elvis, coordinator of the project, who made this known on behalf of the developers at a press event yesterday, said that the pilot of the project will take place in the six area councils of the FCT, adding that they have written to inform the minister, Malam Muhammad Bello of their intention.

According to Elvis, their target is to ensure that every low-income earner in the FCT and entire Nigeria, has a house to call his own and live comfortably with his family.

“Apart from the low-income earners, the programme has been designed to accommodate everybody willing to key into it. But our main focus is the low-income earners who sincerely want to have houses of their own.

“One thing we should know is that the government alone cannot solve the problem of housing in the FCT and Nigeria at large.

is a global issue and it needs collective effort to put an end to it. That is why we have come up to see how we can assist the government in solving housing problem.

“So we are calling on the government of FCT and the federal government to partner with developers like us and create a good platform for us to make our contributions so that the problem of housing can be a thing of the past in the FCT and entire Nigeria,” he said.