Nura Danmusa, is the chairman/CEO of Constrix Real Estate Development Limited. In this interview with JOSEPH CHIBUEZE, says bridging housing deficit in the country requires more than juicy rhetorical commentaries, but a well laid out and conscientious, concerted efforts by the governments.

How would you describe the Nigerian housing sector?

The Nigerian housing sector is very tricky in the sense that while there is a huge housing deficit due to huge rural-urban migration to urban areas, some parts of the country have unoccupied houses begging for occupants. For instance, a lot of people are migrating from Katsina to Abuja or from Ibadan to Abuja or to Lagos, so you find the deficit more in Lagos and Abuja than you have in Katsina or Ibadan.

I was read somewhere that one can rent a five bedroom apartment in Ibadan for just N300,000. This is only possible because those who occupy these apartments have migrated are not there. They have either moved to Lagos or Abuja in search of greener pastures. We have unbalanced deficit.

What can be done to balance it?

What is happening in Kaduna now is a good example of what you need to do to balance it. We have to embark on urban renewal. The reason why people move to the urban centres is because that is where you have all the social amenities needed. Sadly, rural areas have been neglected, thereby forcing people to move to where they can enjoy some sort of good life. So we need to focus on urbanising these rural areas so that people don’t need to migrate from rural to urban areas.

It’s a fact that if rural settings are developed and provided with good roads, electricity, affordable hospitals, pipe borne water, good schools and cottage industries where indigenes secure jobs , the issue of search for white collar jobs would be completely erased and so too, migration to capital cities.

Our major challenge is that rather than work towards achieving this, governments concentrate development around capital cities, this, leaving those relocating with no choice but to move to their perceived promise land.

That is why I am happy with what the present government is doing, connecting many cities and towns with rail lines. You don’t need to live in Abuja to work in Abuja, you can be working in Abuja, but still live in your village. In the morning you take the rail to Abuja, at the close of work, you take the rail back to your village.

So , when you take development to rural communities, you help to balance the housing deficit. I can boldly tell you once that is done, a lot of houses in major cities will remain unoccupied if rural dwellers are provided with the option of staying in their local communities and only visit the cities to work.

Real estate is one of the key sectors of the economy, is it getting the right attention that would help it contribute effectively to national development?

I discuss with a lot of people that I know in government and I tell them look , the real estate sector is a driver for economic growth. If you go to developed countries, the real estate sector is a major driving force in terms of helping their economy grow. But unfortunately in Nigeria, it is not really being looked at in that light. It is looked at more as a luxury to own house. It is a human right to own house, it is the first step to financial freedom. So we need to stop looking at home ownership as a luxury or something like if I have excess money I can invest in real estate. It has to be looked at as a vehicle to financial freedom for citizens of the country. The more people are financially free, the bigger the economy grows.

Are there things that the government needs to do to encourage real estate development?

Yes , there is a lot that the government can do. In a country like Nigeria where the government is the biggest employer of labour, the government has to do a lot in terms of mortgage facilities, ease of getting financing to be able to get houses, maybe tax rebates to real estates developers like ours so that we would be able to give these houses at a more affordable rates to the people. Secondly, increase the budget of Federal Mortgage Bank to be able to give people as much financing as possible.

Your company has been in business for some time, what has been your own experience?

That is a very good question because our experience is one of a kind.

We started this company seven years ago and we delivered our first project successfully and our second project as well successfully, but then , we faced difficulties because of the issue of land allocation and people fighting over land in Abuja. It hindered our brand growth for a while, but as people say , every disappointment is a blessing, it gave us a lot of individual growth, it built our character as individuals, staying behind the brand during difficult times to get it back on track. Our experience is not the traditional upward trajectory growth.

It was indeed a difficult moment that could sink any company, but

thankfully Jaiz Bank came to our rescue. It played a huge part in helping us to bounce back on our feet.

How did Jaiz Bank come in here, what role did they play?

A lot of people have partnerships with financial institutions and they sing songs of praises to those banks, sometimes , they even exaggerate but to

be very honest with you, Jaiz Bank came and resuscitated us, it gave us life. The role the bank played in our coming back to life is so

huge that I just can’t describe it. Our relationship has become so intimate that we even put the name Jaiz Bank on all our billboards. So

we are proud to sing the praise of a bank that brought us back to life. I can tell you that nobody has done more for the real estate sector in Nigeria as far as the financial sector is concerned like Jaiz Bank, ask all the big real estate firms in Abuja and they will tell you the same thing.

Financing is always a challenge in acquiring property, how do you encourage your clients?

These things are not mutually exclusive, we focus on the bottom half of the pyramid, a lot of people focus on the rich, but when you focus

on the rich, you leave a little room for financial institutions to come in and help because you would be building houses that cost

hundreds of millions of naira, the people that can afford that don’t need mortgages and they are very few. But the people that need those

houses the most are those below the bottom half of the pyramid and they are more in number.

With this consciousness, we try to streamline our properties’ prices to fit into those people’s salaries. We even go the extent of calculating

mortgages saying we are not going to take more than one third of your salaries every month, that means, if you are earning N150,000, N50,000

will be taken as your mortgage every month.

What else does the industry need so it could flourish?

The housing sector is affected by the volatility of the market, with inflation and rising prices of building materials, it is difficult for

you to be able to give the houses at a rate you want because if today the price of a bag of cement is N100, and you have a project of 18

months, before you are done it could rise to as much as N500 to N1000, that wipes off your profit. What makes the cost of building high is

the cost of building materials. But when you deal with financial institutions like Jaiz Bank, you could actually get all your materials

lockdown throughout the duration of the project. The bank can say, you need 50,000 bags of cement over the entire project, what Jaiz does is

to say, we are going to lockdown the price of 50,000 bags of cement so that the price you bought it the first day, is the same price you buy

it for the entire period of the project. That single act can help you regulate your pricing and make it cheaper for the final consumers to get it.