Viable pasture development in Nigeria remain one of the cardinal steps in ensuring effective implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan(NLTP).

This is significant as experts seen the plan as one of the Nigeria’s most comprehensive strategy to encourage pastoralists switch to ranching and other sedentary livestock production systems while fostering peaceful farming systems.

The plan also target to address the age-long low investment profile in the sector and improve livestock productivity, resilience, commercialisation and to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to crisis.

Conversely, the plan cannot be achieved without first having good pasture system as experts in the agricultural sector have identified some challenges that may hinder smooth running of the projects since viable pasture is not in its ideal state in Nigeria.

Highlighting some of the key challenges affecting the sector and some achievements since 2019, stakeholders at a summit on National Livestock Transformation Plan, said most of the existing federal government projects on pasture development were not properly executed in some of the states due to non-involvement of professionals in pasture value chain and therefore no significant impact has been attained as some of the projects were even vandalised.

However, developing a sustainable pasture in Nigeria is worthwhile even as findings show that an estimated 73% of the world’s natural grasslands that are used for pasture have been degraded due to overgrazing.

Pasture has also shrunk in the global aggregate but demand for ruminant meat and dairy is expected to rise by 44% between now and 2050, creating new opportunities for pasture business in Nigeria.

To close the existing gaps and improve on pasture production for commercial gains and exportation, animal scientist, Tijani Goni Muhammad while making his presentation for group 3 technical section at the summit said a good pasture is critical to every grazing system as it has positive effects on the health of livestock and the long-term productivity and profitability of business.

Since improving pasture for grazing involves a variety of strategies and a coordinated approach, Muhammad noted that federal government should strengthen its coordination with states in pasture seed multiplication programme to enhance good pasture production and intensify sensitisation of NLTP programme especially on pasture production, community commitment in managing and owning them.

He said that there is a need to provide a complete production chain from seed supply to seed production, processing and marketing which will convince farmers adopt the pasture production.

“ There is need for provision of hay balers and forage harvesters in small, medium and large scale for good pasture production and processing and engagement of pasture stakeholders to enable exchange of ideas and innovations.

There is also need to structure finance architecture on how farmers can feed their animals and way of paying back without necessarily using cash and as well as capacity building for farmers on pasture production,” he said.

Others ways to provide a viable sector in Nigeria as brought forward by the stakeholders include, strengthening, monitoring and evaluation of pasture projects to include, personnel with relevant field experience, NGOs, farmers cooperatives, civil societies and other relevant stakeholders.

They further advised that Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should improve level of coordination and collaboration with the state and local governments as well as other stakeholders and technical expertise should form part of the requirements for award of contracts for NLTP and the standardisation and certification of pasture producers, processors and marketers.

Other way forward to revamp the pasture sector by the stakeholders are, creation of pasture collection centers to ease exportation and marketing of pasture even as government is expected to intervene in the production break-even of the private sectors and the need for seed improvement to increase productivity potentials of pasture varieties.

In the same vein, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has called for the review of the implementation arrangements of the National Livestock Transformation Plan with the aim to clarifying roles and responsibilities of state and federal level actors, development partners and private sector.

FAO representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero said government include strengthening advocacy and public awareness about the plan as critical in building stakeholder understanding and clarifying public perceptions about the plan.

Speaking at the summit, Kafeero noted that such reviews will fast track its implementation, monitoring, evaluation, learning and accountability for the results.

Kafeero also said there was need for a strong institutional set up to drive national level NLTP implementation in a coordinated manner.

“We noted during the implementation of this programme with other UN Agencies, that there is need for a strong institutional set up to drive national level implementation in a coordinated manner, I would like to therefore call on the federal and state governments to review the implementation arrangement with a view to clarifying roles and responsibilities of state and federal level actors, development partners and private sector, including on areas of funding and resources mobilization, this will fast track its implementation, monitoring, evaluation, learning and accountability for the results,” Kafeero said.