The managing director/CEO of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tony Okpanachi, has condoled with the management of the LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, over the death of its publisher and chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Mr Okpanachi stated this in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Group at its corperate headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah made significant contribution to the media industry, the nation, and particularly in politics where, as a patriot and nationalist, ‘’he stood for an indivisible Nigeria where justice, equity and good governance were not only preached but practised”.

The MD/CEO In his condolence message, described Sam Nda-Isaiah as a forthright man who was full of hope and boundless enthusiasm in his service to God and country at large.

He said that Nigerians are consoled by the fact that late Sam Nda-Isaiah left indelible footprints on the sands of time, through sheer tenacity, solid vision and irrepressible enterprise.

He also condoled with the family of late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the staff and management of LEADERSHIP Group and the government and people of Niger State who have been thrown into mourning since the death of their illustrious son.