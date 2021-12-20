Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Lagos State Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI ) and others have applauded the development of a new Island christened Ocean City that would parade the tallest skyscrapers in Africa and an airport.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ocean City Island at the weekend in Lagos, the President LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said the chamber endorsed the project and will give all the support needed to succeed.

“LCCI endorse this project, when I see things like this, we get motivated, I will give you all the support you need from LCCI. We will give you an opportunity to come to the chamber to display what you have and encourage investors to buy into it, ” he said.

Commenting on the development, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo whose regime approved the project said the essence of government was to create an enabling environment for business to succeed.

Obasanjo, who was represented by his son, Seun urged Nigerians to buy into it.

Earlier, the managing director of Ocean City, Lagos, the company handling the project, Ms Adewunmi Osagie explained that the Island will help to decongest Lagos Island and Lekki axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, it will provide the most breathtaking residential homes, ample mixed-use space, housing deluxe commercial and recreational outlets such as shops, food courts, game parks and other lifestyle facilities around sports, arts and entertainment, up-to-the-minute healthcare infrastructure and the tallest skyscraper on the continent.