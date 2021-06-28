Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has charged the chairman and members of the Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu (FEDPODAM) to come up with strategies that will help in addressing the institution’s challenges for academic excellence.

Advertisements





Buni represented by his deputy Hon. Idi Barde Gubana made the call when members of the governing council, led by its chairman Engr. Nuhu Gidado called on him in Damaturu.

Buni stated that as an institution with a number of challenges necessitated by several factors, the governing council must devise ways of overcoming both academic, non-academic, structural among other problems in the institutions.

The governor used the forum to commend the management of the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu for hard work, commitment and dedication over a long period despite challenges.

“We all know what this region is facing yet the management of the institution were up and doing their responsibilities.

“Their hard work, dedication and commitment to duty is quite commendable hence the need for the governing council to devise necessary measures that will prepare the polytechnic for better transformation.”

Buni charged Nigerians to continue praying for peace, unity and progress of the country.

The chairman of the council, Engr. Nuhu Gidado while speaking, said they were at the government house to formally familiarise themselves with the state government and solicit the support and cooperation of the government towards achieving the desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a council saddled with the responsibility of controlling affairs in the institution, we must seek the support of the state government in the implementation, as well as achieving the desired objective in the polytechnic.”

Gidado restated the commitments of the members towards justifying the confidence reposed in them by doing the needful for the betterment of the institution.