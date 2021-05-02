ADVERTISEMENT

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH |

The Lagos state sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusegun Ogungbemide has commended federal government for ongoing development of rail sector, saying, it will reduce damage of roads by heavy duty loaded trucks/petrol tankers and boost economic activities in the country.

Ogungbemide, who made this known recently in Lagos, said, presently, 94 percent of goods and petrol are distributed throughout the country are conveyed by road instead of rail, adding that, this has contributed immensely to bad state of roads and increasing fatality rate of accidents

He also posited that the perennial traffic gridlock at Apapa port will be drastically reduced if heavy duty goods are conveyed to various parts of the country by rail.

The sector commander pointed out that the Apapa port was in early 70’s originally designed as port for conveyance i of dry cargo but that later the country started importing crude oil resulting into both petrol tanker and truck drivers scrambling to gain entry into the port.

Apart from not developing the port to meet increasing demand for dry and wet cargo, he noted that, during the period of economic boom following discovery of oil and neglect of rail development, many invested in the procurement of trucks /petrol tankers without recourse to constructing holding bays where such trucks/tankers would be parked.

Ogungbemide suggested that the best way to curb the traffic gridlock at Apapa and Tin-can Island port, is the development of intermodal transport and not reliance on the road mode.