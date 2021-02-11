ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The director-general, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Prof Abubakar O.Sulaiman has described the death of Hon Osita Prestige as very painful and sad.

In a condolence statement by the DG, he described the late member of NILDS Governing Council as an outstanding and dedicated parliamentarian.

Sulaiman recalled how Hon Prestige sponsored Bills ranging from

National Directorate of Employment, 2020 to Criminal Code, 2020, which

shows how passionate he was about the advancement of governance in

Nigeria.

As a Member of NILDS’ Governing Council, the growth of the Institute was one of his priorities and he made a notable bequest to its realization.

Prof. Sulaiman, who said the management and staff of the Institute

would miss his great contributions, prayed God to grant him eternal

rest and give his family, constituents, Abia state and the entire House of Representatives the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hon. Prestige Ossy was a member of the 9th House of Representatives,

representing Aba North/South of Abia state.