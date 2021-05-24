One of Nigerians most recognised Award Occasions, with Influential national recognition, famously known as Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2021 is set to hold its 9th edition themed “Unity the Alternative for Peace”, According to reports, the Organising Committee for DHAA 2021 had announced Nominees who will be Award Recipients at the June 10th 2021 glamour Award Ceremony, holding at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja Nigeria.

Amongst the Nominees that was announced for the Prestigious award are Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Timipre Silva, the Minister for Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Mr. Hadi Sirika, The Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita representing Katsina North Senatorial District, Senator Abba Morro representing Benue South Senatorial District and amongst others.

The most anticipated award ceremony will as usual record the massive attendance of distinguished Entrepreneurs, Politician, Chief Executives, Philanthropists and Celebrities. Speaking with StatePress Correspondent during an exclusive interview in Abuja, the Principal Executive Director of Democracy Heroes Awards, King Fajag Ajagbonna noted that recently announced Nominees have made selfless efforts to improve democracy in Nigeria.

THe further stated that all is set for another record breaking and historic award ceremony, holding in Nigeria for Africa. He however congratulated them ahead of the colourful and most anticipated prestigious award ceremony which will be held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.