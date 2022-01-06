The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned politicians using posters in military uniforms for electioneering campaign.

The acting Director, Defence Information, Air Cdre Wap Maigida, said the DHQ noticed with dismay that some politicians have formed the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaigns.

He said such act is illegal and asked them to desist from it.

He said while the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain apolitical, anyone found culpable would be liable to prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The campaign posters of some governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states. This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

“It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth.

“Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT